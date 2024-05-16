Williams is slashing .336/.410/.571 with five home runs, nine steals, a 24.6 percent strikeout rate and a 72.3 percent contact rate in 29 games for Double-A Montgomery.

Williams has plus power, above-average speed and a chance to develop into a 70-grade defender at shortstop, it's just a question of how good his hit tool will be. While Williams' .432 BABIP is obviously inflating his line somewhat, his start to the season is very encouraging, as he had a 31.8 percent strikeout rate and a contact rate below 65 percent last year. The Rays are getting good real-life shortstop play from Jose Caballero (0.8 fWAR) and Williams isn't on the 40-man roster, so he may still spend most, or all the season in the upper levels of the minors, but his dynasty stock is trending steeply up.