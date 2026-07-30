Rays' Casey Legumina: Effective in start as opener

Legumina allowed one hit and no walks in 1. scoreless innings while serving as the opener against the Rangers. He registered no strikeouts.

After struggling with the Mariners, where he had a 4.63 ERA and 1.54 WHIP, Legumina has been very productive since joining the Rays. The right-hander has a 3.51 ERA and 1.20 WHIP with a 22:10 K:BB in 33.1 innings pitched. The 29-year-old has opened four times for the Rays, including his last two appearances, and has gone more than an inning and has given up one run or less in each of those starts.