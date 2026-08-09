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Rays' Casey Legumina: Slotted in as opener Saturday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Tampa Bay announced that Legumina will open Saturday's matchup with the Mariners, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.

With the original starter Griffin Jax (elbow) sidelined as a late scratch, the Rays will resort to Legumina to act as the opener for Saturday's affair. Legumina, who was a Mariner earlier this season before being dealt to Tampa Bay, will make his second appearance against his former team this year. This will be the 29-year-old's fifth start of the campaign. Through 48.1 innings this season, the right-hander owns a 4.28 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 33:13 K:BB in 38 appearances.

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