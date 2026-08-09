Rays' Casey Legumina: Slotted in as opener Saturday

Tampa Bay announced that Legumina will open Saturday's matchup with the Mariners, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.

With the original starter Griffin Jax (elbow) sidelined as a late scratch, the Rays will resort to Legumina to act as the opener for Saturday's affair. Legumina, who was a Mariner earlier this season before being dealt to Tampa Bay, will make his second appearance against his former team this year. This will be the 29-year-old's fifth start of the campaign. Through 48.1 innings this season, the right-hander owns a 4.28 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 33:13 K:BB in 38 appearances.