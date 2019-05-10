Rays' Casey Sadler: Back with big club
Sadler was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Sadler will make his fifth flight in a span of eight days. In three appearances for the Rays this season, he's allowed one unearned run. Andrew Velazquez was optioned in a corresponding move.
