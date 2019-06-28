Sadler is a candidate to be called up from Triple-A Durham and serve as an extra bullpen arm Friday against the Rangers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays burned through a whopping nine pitchers in Thursday's 18-inning win over the Twins, creating a need for a fresh bullpen arm as Tampa opens a three-game set versus the Rangers on Friday. Topkin labels the 28-year-old as the likeliest candidate for the role, considering his big-league experience and his 1.65 ERA and 1.04 WHIP across 16.1 innings (eight appearances) with the Rays thus far this season. Sadler has been similarly solid with the Bulls, generating a 2.76 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 44:5 K:BB across 32.2 Triple-A frames.