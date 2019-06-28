Rays' Casey Sadler: Could get temporary promotion
Sadler is a candidate to be called up from Triple-A Durham and serve as an extra bullpen arm Friday against the Rangers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The Rays burned through a whopping nine pitchers in Thursday's 18-inning win over the Twins, creating a need for a fresh bullpen arm as Tampa opens a three-game set versus the Rangers on Friday. Topkin labels the 28-year-old as the likeliest candidate for the role, considering his big-league experience and his 1.65 ERA and 1.04 WHIP across 16.1 innings (eight appearances) with the Rays thus far this season. Sadler has been similarly solid with the Bulls, generating a 2.76 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 44:5 K:BB across 32.2 Triple-A frames.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Story
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Bo Bichette next for Jays?
The Blue Jays have another second-generation stud at Triple-A and the Braves have another young...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Giancarlo Stanton is on the IL again, but that's just the tip of the iceberg, according to...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Minor
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: On Snell, Flaherty struggles
Disastrous outings for talented pitchers have been all too common this season. Scott White...