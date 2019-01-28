Rays' Casey Sadler: Invited to Rays' camp
Sadler signed a minor-league contract with the Rays on Monday that includes an invitation to spring training, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Sadler made just two appearances for the Pirates in 2018, allowing seven runs (four earned) on nine hits in 4.1 innings during those outings. The 28-year-old spent the majority of his time with Triple-A Indianapolis, compiling a 3.39 ERA and 61:26 K:BB across 77 innings (27 appearances, eight starts). Given his career 6.86 ERA across parts of three major-league seasons, the right-hander figures to serve as organizational pitching depth with his new team.
