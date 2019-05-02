The Rays recalled Sadler from Triple-A Durham ahead of Thursday's game against the Royals, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Sadler will provide the Rays with another right-handed relief option after Hunter Wood (shoulder) was moved to the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. Expect most of Sadler's usage to come in lower-leverage spots while he's up with the big club.

