Sadler was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Friday, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

It was previously reported Sadler could join the Rays this weekend to serve as a fresh bullpen arm, and he'll be in the majors for Friday's series opener. The 28-year-old has a 1.65 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 10:4 K:BB across 16.1 major-league innings this year.

