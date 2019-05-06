Rays' Casey Sadler: Returns to Tampa Bay
The Rays will recall Sadler from Triple-A Durham ahead of Monday's game against the Diamondbacks, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Tampa Bay will be able to skirt the usual callup rules and bring Sadler back a day after optioning him in the wake of Monday's trade that sent fellow reliever Wilmer Font to the Mets. Sadler has turned in a pair of scoreless two-inning appearances out of the bullpen during his time in the big leagues this season.
