Rays' Casey Sadler: Sent packing to Triple-A
The Rays optioned Sadler to Triple-A Durham on Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Sadler's demotion opens up a spot on the active roster for another reliever in Ryan Yarbrough, who was recalled from Durham in a corresponding move. The 28-year-old made one appearance during his brief stay with the big club, tossing two scoreless innings in Friday's 7-0 win.
