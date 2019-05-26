The Rays optioned Sadler to Triple-A Durham on Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Sadler covered two innings in relief Saturday against the Indians and wasn't going to be available for the series finale, prompting the Rays to swap him out for a fresh bullpen arm in Oliver Drake, whose contract was selected from Triple-A. Over seven appearances with the big club spanning 15.1 innings, Sadler has given up four runs (three earned) on 11 hits and four walks.

