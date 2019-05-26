Rays' Casey Sadler: Sent to Triple-A
The Rays optioned Sadler to Triple-A Durham on Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Sadler covered two innings in relief Saturday against the Indians and wasn't going to be available for the series finale, prompting the Rays to swap him out for a fresh bullpen arm in Oliver Drake, whose contract was selected from Triple-A. Over seven appearances with the big club spanning 15.1 innings, Sadler has given up four runs (three earned) on 11 hits and four walks.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Biggio and other call-ups
Lucas Giolito threw a shutout and C.J. Cron collected five hits, but it's the latest call-ups...
-
Prospects: An opening for Cron?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...