Puello will play left field and bat fifth Monday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Puello will start for the second time in three games with the Rays facing a lefty pitcher (CC Sabathia), checking into the lineup for a resting Corey Dickerson. Though he's batting in a prominent spot in the lineup, Puello may not represent an appealing target in DFS contests. He's yet to find much success in the majors this season, recording two hits in 16 at-bats with the Rays and Angels.