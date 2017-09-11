Rays' Cesar Puello: Batting fifth Monday
Puello will play left field and bat fifth Monday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Puello will start for the second time in three games with the Rays facing a lefty pitcher (CC Sabathia), checking into the lineup for a resting Corey Dickerson. Though he's batting in a prominent spot in the lineup, Puello may not represent an appealing target in DFS contests. He's yet to find much success in the majors this season, recording two hits in 16 at-bats with the Rays and Angels.
More News
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
How much can you believe any probable pitchers list this time of year? Well, when it comes...
-
Waivers: Martinez, Richards splash
One overlooked Cardinals hitter is making the most of increased playing time, and he's not...
-
Waivers: Giolito, Woodruff add SP depth
September has arrived, and already it's wreaking havoc at starting pitcher. Fortunately, as...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
Greg Bird is looking healthy again, and Eddie Rosario continues to thrive. Scott White looks...