Rays' Cesar Puello: Claimed by Rays
Puello was claimed off waivers by the Rays on Saturday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
A robust .397/.440/.620 line with seven homers and 13 steals in 44 games with Triple-A Salt Lake wasn't enough for Puello to maintain his spot on the Angels' 40-man, as the team designated him for assignment last week. The Rays will welcome his aboard, although it's uncertain if they plan to use Puello in the majors before September. He figures to at least see occasional chances off the bench over the season's final month.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...