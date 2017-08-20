Puello was claimed off waivers by the Rays on Saturday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

A robust .397/.440/.620 line with seven homers and 13 steals in 44 games with Triple-A Salt Lake wasn't enough for Puello to maintain his spot on the Angels' 40-man, as the team designated him for assignment last week. The Rays will welcome his aboard, although it's uncertain if they plan to use Puello in the majors before September. He figures to at least see occasional chances off the bench over the season's final month.