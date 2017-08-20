Play

Puello was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Sunday, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Puello was promoted to the big club just a day after being claimed off waivers. He'll take the roster spot of Jacob Faria (abdominal), who was placed on the DL in a corresponding move. Puello managed an impressive .397/.440/.620 line with seven homers and 13 steals in 44 games for Triple-A Salt Lake before being cut loose. However, the Rays outfield is pretty set, so he'll see most of his playing time off the bench.

