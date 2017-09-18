Rays' Cesar Puello: Ropes trio of hits in win
Puello went 3-for-3 in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Red Sox.
The production represented Puello's first major-league multi-hit effort as well as his first time hitting safely since an Aug. 28 pinch-hitting appearance. The rookie figures to continue seeing occasional playing time for the balance of the regular season as the Rays try to get a better feel for what he can offer after claiming him off waivers Aug. 19.
