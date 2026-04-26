Simpson went 3-for-4 with a steal and a run scored during the Rays' 4-2 win over the Twins on Sunday.

Simpson collected his ninth steal of the season in the third before coming home two batters later on a two-run double from Jonathan Aranda. Simpson is now tied for the third-most steals in the majors behind Jose Caballero and Jose Ramirez (11 each). Simpson has reached base safely in nine consecutive games, and over that span he has gone 10-for-37 (.270) with three walks and two RBI, though all 10 of those hits were for singles.