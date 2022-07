The Rays have selected Simpson with the 70th overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

A true 80-grade runner, Simpson, a shortstop from Georgia Tech, actually has some similarities to Rays prospect Xavier Edwards, as he is an extreme hit-over-power hitter. He will not develop power, as he just hits the ball to the gaps and puts his speed to work. He may not have enough arm for shortstop, but Simpson might move around the diamond.