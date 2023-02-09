Culberson agreed Thursday with the Rays on a minor-league contract with an invitation to major-league spring training, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Culberson posted a rough .252/.283/.357 batting line with two home runs and two stolen bases over 68 games (124 plate appearances) last season with the Rangers. The veteran utilityman has experience at just about every position on the diamond, but he turns 34 years old in April and seem doubtful to be a significant contributor for the Rays in 2023.