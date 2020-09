The Rays activated Morton (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Morton will return to the rotation for the first time since Aug. 9 after missing time due to right shoulder inflammation. The Rays haven't specified where exactly Morton stands in his buildup program, so he could face a more limited pitch count than normal in his first start in three and a half weeks.