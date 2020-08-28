Morton (shoulder) will throw one more bullpen session before the Rays consider reinserting him into the rotation, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The veteran right-hander completed a simulated game Thursday and threw 25-to-30 pitches, but the team wants at least one more session on the mound before making a decision. If all goes well in the next bullpen session, Morton could rejoin the starting rotation sometime next week, though he's unlikely to be built up to a full workload by that point.