Rays' Charlie Morton: Blanks Tigers for seventh win
Morton (7-0) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing five hits over seven scoreless innings while striking out eight as the Rays handed the Tigers a 4-0 defeat.
The right-hander hasn't been on the losing end of a decision since last August, when he was still an Astro. Morton has now delivered three straight quality starts and seven on the season, and he'll take a 2.30 ERA and 91:27 K:BB through 74.1 innings into his next outing Monday, at home against the A's.
