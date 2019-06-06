Morton (7-0) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing five hits over seven scoreless innings while striking out eight as the Rays handed the Tigers a 4-0 defeat.

The right-hander hasn't been on the losing end of a decision since last August, when he was still an Astro. Morton has now delivered three straight quality starts and seven on the season, and he'll take a 2.30 ERA and 91:27 K:BB through 74.1 innings into his next outing Monday, at home against the A's.