Morton (14-6) gave up one earned run on four hits and three walks with eight strikeouts over 5.1 innings as he earned his 14th win of the year.

Morton guided the Rays to a huge series sweep against the Indians after he got shelled by the Astros in his previous outing. He let up an RBI double in the second inning and was in a bit of a jam but was able to escape and finish the rest of his outing cleanly. He needed 108 pitches to get through just 5.1 innings which isn't spectacular but the bullpen was able to get the job done for the remainder of the game. Morton now sports a 3.06 ERA and a 209:50 K:BB ratio through 170.1 innings as he looks ahead to his next start at home against Toronto on Friday.