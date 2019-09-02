Rays' Charlie Morton: Bounces back to clinch sweep
Morton (14-6) gave up one earned run on four hits and three walks with eight strikeouts over 5.1 innings as he earned his 14th win of the year.
Morton guided the Rays to a huge series sweep against the Indians after he got shelled by the Astros in his previous outing. He let up an RBI double in the second inning and was in a bit of a jam but was able to escape and finish the rest of his outing cleanly. He needed 108 pitches to get through just 5.1 innings which isn't spectacular but the bullpen was able to get the job done for the remainder of the game. Morton now sports a 3.06 ERA and a 209:50 K:BB ratio through 170.1 innings as he looks ahead to his next start at home against Toronto on Friday.
More News
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...