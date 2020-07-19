Morton threw 31 of 51 pitches for strikes in his final tuneup before his Opening Day start at home against the Blue Jays, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Morton struck out five and walked one while allowing three hits in an informal 2.2 innings. He will probably be able to get to five-plus innings Friday if he is efficient with his pitches, but there are other Opening Day starters who have built up well past the 51 pitches Morton threw in this intrasquad outing. His second start of the season will be July 29 in Atlanta and he lines up for a two-start week the following week.