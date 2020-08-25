Morton (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Monday that went well, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Morton has progressed smoothly in his recovery from right shoulder inflammation, and he cleared another hurdle with a successful 25-pitch bullpen. The team still hasn't decided whether his next throwing session will be another bullpen or live batting practice. It's unclear when the right-hander will be ready for game action.
