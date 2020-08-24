Rays manager Kevin Cash said Morton (shoulder) will throw a 25-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
A successful bullpen session would mark another key checkpoint in the recovery process for Morton, who resumed throwing long toss over the weekend. Unless the Rays elect to accelerate Morton's return to the active roster, he likely won't be reinstated from the injured list this week and will instead face hitters in live batting practice or a simulated game if Tuesday's side session goes according to plan. Morton has been sidelined since Aug. 9 with right shoulder inflammation.
