Rays' Charlie Morton: Confirmed for wild-card start
Manager Kevin Cash confirmed Morton would start Wednesday in the Rays' American League wild-card matchup with the Athletics, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Morton closed out a spectacular first season with Tampa Bay in style Wednesday, tossing six scoreless frames to lower his ERA to 3.05. He'll return to the rubber on six days' rest in a win-or-go-home matchup with the Athletics, who are likely to send Sean Manaea to the mound for the contest.
