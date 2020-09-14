Morton allowed three runs on six hits and no walks while striking out four over 4.1 innings in Sunday's loss to the Red Sox. He didn't factor into the decision.

The Rays' offense provided Morton with a narrow lead in the fourth inning, but the advantage quickly slipped away in the top of the fifth inning, forcing him to settle for a no-decision. On a more encouraging note, the right-hander threw 77 pitches (55 strikes) as he continues to steadily build back up to full strength following his month-long absence. Barring any setbacks, the right-hander should be able to handle a full workload by the time the postseason begins in two weeks. Morton's next start should come on the road Saturday against Baltimore.