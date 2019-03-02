Rays' Charlie Morton: Dazzles in spring debut
Morton fired 1.1 perfect innings in which he recorded a strikeout during the Rays' 10-5 Grapefruit League victory over the Orioles on Friday.
The prize offseason acquisition recorded his four outs on just 17 pitches, and according to Juan Toribio of MLB.com, Morton's four-seam fastball was consistently between 93 and 95 mph. Morton's goal had reportedly been to get into the second inning, as he'd logged multiple frames during his live batting practice sessions in camp thus far. Given how the Rays' spring training schedule lines up, Morton's next trip to the mound is most likely to come either Wednesday versus the Orioles or Thursday against the Blue Jays.
More News
-
Rays' Charlie Morton: Inks deal with Tampa Bay•
-
Charlie Morton: Won't receive qualifying offer•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Lasts 2.1 innings in Game 4•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Draws Game 4 assignment•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Tosses three scoreless frames•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Returns to team ahead of Sunday's start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
20 deep sleepers
Play in something deeper than a 12-team mixed league? Scott White looks beyond the normal range...
-
Strategies for the catcher position
The state of the catcher position is as weak as ever, according to Scott White, who sums up...
-
Catcher Tiers 2.0
Catcher doesn't have much to offer, but Scott White's tiers show where it's worth the inve...
-
Scott White's Busts 1.0
A couple star pitchers, an MVP finalist and a Rookie of the Year finalist all crack Scott White's...
-
Perez injury a big loss for Fantasy
An already-weak catcher position got even worse with the news of a Salvador Perez injury. Heath...
-
Breakouts 1.0
Guys like Joey Gallo and Jack Flaherty have already established themselves as worthwhile assets...