Morton fired 1.1 perfect innings in which he recorded a strikeout during the Rays' 10-5 Grapefruit League victory over the Orioles on Friday.

The prize offseason acquisition recorded his four outs on just 17 pitches, and according to Juan Toribio of MLB.com, Morton's four-seam fastball was consistently between 93 and 95 mph. Morton's goal had reportedly been to get into the second inning, as he'd logged multiple frames during his live batting practice sessions in camp thus far. Given how the Rays' spring training schedule lines up, Morton's next trip to the mound is most likely to come either Wednesday versus the Orioles or Thursday against the Blue Jays.