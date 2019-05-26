Morton (5-0) racked up 10 strikeouts and allowed just an earned run on three hits, two walks and a hit batsman over six innings in a win over the Indians on Saturday.

Morton was mostly masterful throughout his six frames, firing 73 of his 106 pitches for strikeouts. He generated a season-high number of strikeouts in the process and and has now put together quality starts in four of his last six trips to the mound. The veteran also continues to excel at keeping the ball in the yard, with Saturday's outing serving as his fifth over the last six without allowing a home run. Morton will look to add another chapter to his stellar season when he next takes the hill against the Twins on Thursday.