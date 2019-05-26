Rays' Charlie Morton: Dominant in win
Morton (5-0) racked up 10 strikeouts and allowed just an earned run on three hits, two walks and a hit batsman over six innings in a win over the Indians on Saturday.
Morton was mostly masterful throughout his six frames, firing 73 of his 106 pitches for strikeouts. He generated a season-high number of strikeouts in the process and and has now put together quality starts in four of his last six trips to the mound. The veteran also continues to excel at keeping the ball in the yard, with Saturday's outing serving as his fifth over the last six without allowing a home run. Morton will look to add another chapter to his stellar season when he next takes the hill against the Twins on Thursday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Biggio and other call-ups
Lucas Giolito threw a shutout and C.J. Cron collected five hits, but it's the latest call-ups...
-
Prospects: An opening for Cron?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...