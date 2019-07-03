Morton (9-2) allowed one earned run on four hits and a walk while striking out 12 across seven innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Orioles.

Morton's sole blemish of the contest came on a solo home run by Chris Davis in the third inning. Otherwise, he held the Orioles without an extra-base hit and didn't allow a baserunner into scoring position until his final frame. It was his second double-digit strikeout performance of the season, and he's now racked up 132 punchouts across 107 innings. Morton has also supplied stellar ratios, maintaining a 2.36 ERA and 1.03 WHIP. He'll look to end the first half of the season with a strong start on Sunday against the Yankees.