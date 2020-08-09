Morton said he's "not worried about missing much time" after exiting Sunday's start with right shoulder inflammation, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The veteran right-hander labored through two innings versus the Yankees, and he was removed after allowing one run on three hits with two walks and one strikeout. Morton's progression over the next few days figures to determine his availability for his next turn through the rotation, which currently lines up for Saturday against the Blue jays. Trevor Richards, who entered in long relief Sunday, is a likely candidate to enter the rotation should Morton miss any time.