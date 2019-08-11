Rays' Charlie Morton: Earns 13th win
Morton (13-4) allowed four runs on nine hits over six innings, striking out 10 and earning the win in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Mariners.
It's the fifth time this season Morton has recorded double-digit whiffs, and Saturday also marks the sixth time he hasn't walked a batter. He did give up a homer to Mariners catcher Omar Narvaez in the fifth inning, but the bullpen allowed just one baserunner over the final three innings to preserve Morton's win. The right-hander has a 2.90 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with 184 strikeouts in 149 innings this season. The 35-year-old is expected to draw the lowly Tigers on Friday for his next start.
