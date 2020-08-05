Morton (1-1) allowed one earned run on five hits and no walks while striking out five across 5.2 innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Red Sox.

Morton held Boston's lineup in check, with the only major damage he surrendered coming on a solo home run by Mitch Moreland. Perhaps most importantly, Morton saw his velocity tick up, as he he sat between 93 and 94 mph for much of his start. Morton has a 5.52 ERA through 14.2 innings this season, though that is inflated by his first start when he surrendered six earned runs. His 14:2 K:BB suggests better results are on the way, and he'll look to deliver in his next start, currently projected for Sunday against the Yankees.