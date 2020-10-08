Morton picked up the win during Game 3 of the ALDS against the Yankees on Wednesday after allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits with six strikeouts and two walks over five innings.

The 26-year-old ran into trouble during the third inning but stranded the bases loaded after giving up a run, and he stranded a runner on second base after giving up a run-scoring double during the fifth inning. Morton had a strong outing in his first playoff start of the year and will look to carry that into the ALCS if the Rays can close out the series.