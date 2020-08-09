Morton was lifted in the top of the third inning of his start Sunday against the Yankees with an apparent injury, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports. He gave up a run on three hits and two walks and struck out one before departing.

After walking the first batter of the third inning, Morton briefly met with a trainer on the mound before heading to the dugout. The Rays will likely provide an update on Morton later in the game or after the contest concludes, but for now, his availability for his next scheduled start Aug. 15 against the Blue Jays is muddled.