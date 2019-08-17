Rays' Charlie Morton: Fans 10 in tough loss
Morton (13-5) took the loss Friday, giving up an unearned run on three hits over seven innings while striking out 10 as the Rays fell 2-0 to the Tigers.
A Matt Duffy error in the fourth inning led to the only blemish on Morton's line, and eventually stuck him with his second loss in three August starts. The right-hander has been outstanding since the beginning of July, fanning double-digit batters in five of his nine trips to the mound with a 3.38 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 74:9 K:BB through 56 innings. He'll look to get back in the win column in his next outing Wednesday, at home against the Mariners.
