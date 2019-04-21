Morton didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Red Sox, coughing up five runs on five hits and two walks over six innings while striking out nine.

The big blow off the right-hander was a second-inning grand slam by Andrew Benintendi, but Morton was able to shake it off and shut Boston down for the next four frames, giving Tampa a chance to mount a comeback and eventually tie it up in the eighth. Morton will take a 3.38 ERA and 34:12 K:BB through 26.2 innings into his next start Friday, a rematch with the Red Sox in Boston.