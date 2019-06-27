Morton (8-2) was charged with the loss against the Twins on Wednesday after surrendering five runs (three earned) on eight hits and a walk while striking out seven through 6.1 innings.

Despite allowing a season-high in hits, Morton managed to hold all eight of them to singles. As usual, the right-hander had no problem missing bats, and looked sharp overall against the strong-hitting Twins. Morton has now gone three consecutive outings without a win following a four-game winning streak. Regardless, the 35-year-old still has one of the lowest ERA's in the AL. Morton will carry a 2.43 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 120:34 K:BB into a favorable contest against Baltimore on Monday.