Rays' Charlie Morton: Fans seven in loss
Morton (8-2) was charged with the loss against the Twins on Wednesday after surrendering five runs (three earned) on eight hits and a walk while striking out seven through 6.1 innings.
Despite allowing a season-high in hits, Morton managed to hold all eight of them to singles. As usual, the right-hander had no problem missing bats, and looked sharp overall against the strong-hitting Twins. Morton has now gone three consecutive outings without a win following a four-game winning streak. Regardless, the 35-year-old still has one of the lowest ERA's in the AL. Morton will carry a 2.43 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 120:34 K:BB into a favorable contest against Baltimore on Monday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Minor
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: On Snell, Flaherty struggles
Disastrous outings for talented pitchers have been all too common this season. Scott White...
-
Eight SPs who aren't to be trusted
In a landscape devoid of reliable starting pitchers, we're all forced to rationalize when we...
-
Waivers: Mulling Hicks replacements
Who's the next in line for saves in St. Louis? How worried should Fantasy players be about...
-
Week 14 Preview: 10 waiver priorities
Looking for an edge in Week 14 and beyond? Check out the top 10 players to prioritize on waivers,...
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...