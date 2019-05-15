Rays' Charlie Morton: Goes six scoreless in win
Morton (4-0) pitched six innings of scoreless, three-hit ball, striking out five to earn the win in a 4-0 victory over the Marlins on Tuesday.
Morton had one of his cleanest performances of the season Tuesday, and got enough support to take the win. The 35-year-old right-hander has 61 strikeouts over 50.1 innings across nine starts this season, and owns a 2.32 ERA and 1.13 WHIP. Morton is next scheduled to face the Yankees on Saturday.
More News
-
Rays' Charlie Morton: Strikes out eight in no-decision•
-
Rays' Charlie Morton: Quiets Royals bats•
-
Rays' Charlie Morton: Walks four in scoreless outing•
-
Rays' Charlie Morton: Bumped to Saturday•
-
Rays' Charlie Morton: Game postponed due to weather•
-
Rays' Charlie Morton: Fans nine in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Ramirez, prospect talk
How worried should you be about Jose Ramirez? That's one of many topics on Wednesday's Fantasy...
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
How does Kris Bryant's move up the rankings impact his trade value? What about Hyun-Jin Ryu's...
-
Call-up Riley brings big power
Austin Riley is the latest big-time prospect call-up, and Scott White thinks the impact could...
-
Prospects: Ranking Hiura, Lopez, Mercado
With three interesting prospects getting the call in recent days, Chris Towers breaks down...
-
FBT Podcast: Worryometer Tuesday
We break out the Worryometer for Aaron Nola and Shane Bieber, rate breakouts, news and notes...