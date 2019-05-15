Morton (4-0) pitched six innings of scoreless, three-hit ball, striking out five to earn the win in a 4-0 victory over the Marlins on Tuesday.

Morton had one of his cleanest performances of the season Tuesday, and got enough support to take the win. The 35-year-old right-hander has 61 strikeouts over 50.1 innings across nine starts this season, and owns a 2.32 ERA and 1.13 WHIP. Morton is next scheduled to face the Yankees on Saturday.