Rays' Charlie Morton: Impresses skipper in bullpen
Morton appeared to be in "midseason form" during a 30-pitch live batting practice session Thursday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander is coming off the best season of his career, one in which he established new high-water marks in innings (194.2), strikeouts (240), wins (16), ERA (3.05) and WHIP (1.08) across 33 starts. Therefore, the fact Morton already looked exceedingly sharp during his first time facing hitters this spring is particularly encouraging, and manager Kevin Cash emphasized the 36-year-old's breaking ball was especially effective during the session.
