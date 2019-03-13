Morton was impressive during a simulated game at the Rays' spring complex in Port Charlotte on Tuesday, Ralph Long of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander worked up to 58 pitches during the outing, which was closely overseen by pitching coach Kyle Snyder. Morton is yet to be scored on this spring in game action, although he's only fired 3.2 innings across a pair of appearances. The expected No. 2 starter behind staff ace Blake Snell, Morton recently stated he expects the two-year, $30 million deal he signed with the Rays this offseason to be the last of his professional career, David Adler of MLB.com reports.