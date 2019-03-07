Morton fired 2.1 scoreless innings in the Rays' 9-6 Grapefruit League loss to the Orioles on Wednesday, recording two strikeouts while also hitting two batters.

The good news was that Morton kept his spring scoreless streak alive, and that he was able to work up to 39 pitches. However, he also had some hiccups with his control, plunking back-to-back batters in the first inning. Morton is coming off career bests in wins (13), ERA (3.13) and WHIP (1.16) with the Astros in 2018, and he lines up as the Rays' No. 2 starter behind Blake Snell for the coming season. According to Juan Toribio of MLB.com, Morton's next spring start will likely come against the Phillies on Monday.