Rays' Charlie Morton: Inefficient in no-decision
Morton gave up five runs (three earned) on four hits and four walks while striking out six through four innings in a no-decision against the Yankees on Sunday.
It was a dreadful start for Morton as he was ineffective and inefficient, throwing 88 pitches in only four innings and giving up five runs. Walks continue to be a problem as he has an impressive 10.5 K/9 over the last month, but he also has a 3.7 BB/9 in that span. Morton will be looking to get back on track in his next start Friday against the Indians.
More News
-
Rays' Charlie Morton: Goes six scoreless in win•
-
Rays' Charlie Morton: Strikes out eight in no-decision•
-
Rays' Charlie Morton: Quiets Royals bats•
-
Rays' Charlie Morton: Walks four in scoreless outing•
-
Rays' Charlie Morton: Bumped to Saturday•
-
Rays' Charlie Morton: Game postponed due to weather•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying the breakouts?
Ready to get dialed into Week 9? We are. We also talk about breakouts we are buying into, rankings...
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are pretty boring, but Scott White says boring might make...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Waivers: Riley, Calhoun state case
If you haven't made a point to add Austin Riley or Willie Calhoun yet, you may be running out...