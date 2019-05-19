Morton gave up five runs (three earned) on four hits and four walks while striking out six through four innings in a no-decision against the Yankees on Sunday.

It was a dreadful start for Morton as he was ineffective and inefficient, throwing 88 pitches in only four innings and giving up five runs. Walks continue to be a problem as he has an impressive 10.5 K/9 over the last month, but he also has a 3.7 BB/9 in that span. Morton will be looking to get back on track in his next start Friday against the Indians.