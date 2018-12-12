Rays' Charlie Morton: Inks deal with Tampa Bay
Morton agreed to a two-year, $30 million contract with the Rays on Wednesday, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.
Morton did not receive a qualifying offer from Houston after logging a 3.13 ERA and 1.16 WHIP across 30 starts for the team in 2018. The 35-year-old has been a reliable pitcher the past two seasons after undergoing season-ending hamstring surgery in April of 2016, and he should slot in behind Blake Snell as the No. 2 arm on Tampa Bay's staff. In 313.2 innings of work dating back to that hamstring tear, he's recorded 364 strikeouts to just 114 walks and a 1.0 HR/9.
