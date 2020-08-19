Morton (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Tuesday described by manager Kevin Cash as "pretty intense", the Associated Press reports.
The right-hander is also slated to play catch Wednesday, continuing his steady progression toward a return. Morton has been able to get through multiple catch and bullpen sessions consistently over the last several days without setbacks, so he appears to be trending toward possible activation in the coming days.
