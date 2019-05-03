Morton allowed one earned run on five hits and a walk while striking out nine across 6.2 innings Thursday against the Royals. He did not factor into the decision.

Morton allowed four extra-base hits but kept the Royals hitless with runners in scoring position to turn in a strong outing. He also generated an impressive 20 called strikes and 18 swinging strikes. Morton has had strong results early on, posting a 2.52 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with 48 strikeouts across 39.1 innings. He'll like to build on that in his next start, likely to come Tuesday against Arizona.