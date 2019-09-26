Rays' Charlie Morton: Leads combined one-hitter
Morton (16-6) picked up the win in Wednesday's 4-0 victory over the Yankees, allowing one hit and three walks over six scoreless innings while striking out nine.
The hit -- a two-out single in the sixth inning by DJ LeMahieu -- was the only one the Rays staff gave up on the night. Barring an appearance in a potential play-in game, Morton wraps up his 2019 with a 3.05 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 240:57 K:BB through 194.2 innings, career-best performances across the board.
