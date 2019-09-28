Morton, who last pitched Wednesday, is the likeliest candidate to draw a start for Wednesday's American League Wild Card Game, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Morton has been a stalwart of the Rays' traditional starting pitchers this season, as evidenced by a 16-6 record, 3.05 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and eye-popping 240 strikeouts across 194.2 innings. The right-hander thus shapes up as a natural candidate for a high-leverage scenario such as a one-game playoff, and both his 13.1 innings of one-run ball over two starts against the opposing Athletics this season and Morton's past postseason experience only serve to further his formidable case. Manager Kevin Cash is expected to make a final decision regarding the all-important matter by weekend's end, and if Morton does get the call, he'll do so on six days' rest.