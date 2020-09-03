Morton allowed no hits and two walks while striking out four across two innings Wednesday against the Yankees. He did not factor into the decision.

Morton threw 36 pitches in his first game action since Aug. 9. He showed some rust as only 20 of his 36 pitches found the zone, but was still effective overall. Perhaps most importantly, he was regularly hitting 95 mph with his fastball at the beginning of his outing, with his velocity fading a bit as his pitch count rose. Morton will likely remain on a limited pitch count in his next outing, currently projected for Tuesday at the Nationals.