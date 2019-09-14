Morton (15-6) earned the win Friday, holding the Angels to three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four across six innings.

Aside from giving up a two-run home run to Kole Calhoun in the third inning, Morton turned in yet another quality start en route to posting his second consecutive 15-win season. This time around, the right-hander has 18 more strikeouts with a similar ERA compared to his 2018 campaign with Houston. In his last three starts against the Angels, Morton has now given up 11 runs across 16 innings, though it hardly mattered this time with a mountain of run support from his offense. The 35-year-old will take a 3.16 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 223:53 K:BB into a tough matchup at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday.